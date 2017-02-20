Rowley, Trump pledge to deepen T&T/US ties

-in phone conversation

(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and United States President Donald Trump yesterday agreed that both administrations will continue to strengthen the relationship which exists between the two countries.

In a release yesterday, the Office of the Prime Minister said the pledge came after Rowley had a conversation with Trump around 4.40 pm yesterday.

The release said Rowley and Trump “spoke about a number of issues of mutual interest to Trinidad and Tobago and the United States.”

It added, “The leaders agreed that both administrations would continue working together on matters including security and trade. It was acknowledged that both countries have had a close working relationship which will continue to be strengthened.

Rowley is just back from the 28th Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community in Guyana, where regional leaders discussed several issues, including a draft roadmap for the region’s single Information and Communications Technology (ICT) space and the establishment of an Interim Tourism Working Group; an update on the ongoing border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela and Barbados plans for the 13th edition of the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA).

 

