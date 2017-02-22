Barbados Gov’t eying Kensington Oval
(Barbados Nation) The Barbados Government may soon compulsorily acquire Kensington Oval, known as the Mecca of West Indies cricket.
The cash-strapped Freundel Stuart administration is reported to be interested in boosting its revenues through the full use of the Oval as a money-spinning multi-event facility beyond cricket.
Discussions on the new plan are said to be in the “early stages”.
Preliminary meetings were held in the past week between representatives of the three key Government ministries of Sport; Housing and Lands; and Finance and Economic Affairs on the acquisition of the 12.5-acre property with a view to curtailing its 103-year ownership by the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and its forerunner, the Barbados Cricket Committee.
