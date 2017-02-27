Ex-soldier killed in T&T

(Trinidad Express) An ex-soldier was stabbed to death on the streets of Port of Spain on Monday.

Dead is Calvert Dexter James, 57, who was an intelligence officer attached to the disbanded Special Anti-Crime Unit.

At around daybreak, James got into an argument with a man near a bar at Prince Street, and was stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was succumbed to his injuries.

Officers of the Port of Spain CID, Homicide Region I responded.

The suspect was not detained.

Meanwhile, a man was shot multiple times in Tunapuna.

At around 9 a.m. the victim, who was not immediately identified, was shot several times in the street.

He was taken to hospital.

 

