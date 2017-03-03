Three men shot dead at T&T bar lime

(Trinidad Express) Three men were shot and killed at a bar in Debe on Thursday night.

Dead are Kevin Fuller, 31, of Palmyra, Terry Edwards, 34, of, of Debe, and Sanjay Mahabir, 42, of Debe. A fourth man was wounded and taken to hospital.

It was the second triple killing for the year. The homicide figure for the year now stands at 91.

The shooting occurred Runway 69 Shorts Restaurant and Bar at Wellington Road.

At around 7 p.m. the gunmen opened fire in the business place where the men were liming.

Fuller and Edwards were killed inside the bar.

Mahabir, who may have thought it was a robbery, ran from the bar and laid on the road. The killer ran up and shot him in the head.

The fourth man, a 19 year old, was shot in the leg.

Police officers of the Homicide Region III, Southern Division Task Force and San Fernando CID responded.

The search for the killers proved futile. The motive is unknown.

