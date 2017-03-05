US lobbyists recruited by T&T govt at TT$16m price tag for two years

(Trinidad Guardian) In October 2016, the T&T Government entered into a US $2.4 million (over TT$ 16 million) agreement with lobbyist organisation—the Group DC—to provide lobbying services for this country.

This is according to documents found on the US Department of Justice website.

Lobbying groups are often used by governments around the world and has been used by T&T even before independence in 1962.

The issue of a lobbying group being paid to arrange a call from US President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was aired in February in regional and local media, with both Rowley and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young denying the claim.

In a newspaper report, Young was quoted as saying there was “absolutely no truth” to the report that T&T paid anyone nor was there any lobbying with anyone in order for the conversation to take place between Rowley and Trump.

Before the US elections were contested on November 4, T&T had already secured the services of lobbying organisation The Group DC.

Under the agreement between the Government and the lobbyist group, The Group DC is expected to promote investments from the US into T&T, to further the macroeconomic objectives of the Government of T&T, and to improve the bilateral relations between T&T and the US, and identifying key individuals to improve these relations.

The group is also contracted to assist in initiating and sustaining relationships between the Government and US Members of Congress.

The agreement will continue for a period of two years at a rate of US $1.2 million annually.

T&T is expected to make quarterly instalments to the firm.

According to correspondence from The Group to the Ministry of Finance, the lobbying and government relations consulting firm was strategically positioned to cultivate and enhance the Government of the Republic of T&T (GORTT’s) bilateral relationship with The United States and to address the GORTT’s key priorities.

“These priorities include among others the continued development and diversification of T&T’s economy, promotion of foreign investment and trade, enhancement of regional security measures through collaboration and intelligence sharing, and pursuit of beneficial macroeconomic and tax policies and initiatives.

“Given the shared interests of the US government around these priorities, we have an opportunity to strengthen the existing bilateral partnership in the pursuit of these interests by utilizing comprehensive strategies.”

Prior to using The Group DC, T&T used the services of Ainsley Gill and Associates.

Government had been using Gill’s services intermittently since 2004, under then prime minister Patrick Manning.

In 2009, Government paid US $4 million for similar services from Gill for a two-year period.

Gill was named in the agreement as a managing partner of The AGA Group LLC.

Scope of works by The Group

The Group will lobby the appropriate authorities for an expansion of the benefits under the Caribbean Basin Initiative or any other alternate arrangements to include additional products and services.

Ensure that domestic producers of rum are not negatively affected by the subsidies and other form of support provided by the US to domestic firms operating in the US and its territories.

Monitor legislative issues affecting T&T in the US Congress and submit reports on the discussions on the same.

The Group will also collaborate with government officials and follow up on the May 2016 visit to the US for meetings related to energy, security, commerce and anti-corruption issues.

The Group will also work to follow up on the recent Customs Mutual Administrative Agreement between the government and the US Department of Homeland Security, whose purpose is to enhance intelligence sharing between the two nations.

The Group will also collaborate with the GORTT on addressing the challenge of ISIS recruitment of its citizens.

No response from Imbert, Young, Cuffie

An email to Finance Minister Colm Imbert on the anticipated returns to T&T was not answered. Calls and text messages to Young and Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie also went unanswered.