T&T woman missing after trip to market

(Trinidad Guardian) A note stating “Gone to the market” was left on the dining room table as Malabar mother Kizziah Charles left her three children asleep on Sunday morning.

Now, her children, ages 14, 13 and 10 are worried as she has not been seen since then and calls to her two mobile phones have gone to voicemail.

Charles’ sister, Kaleelah Caprieta told the T&T Guardian yesterday Charles’ youngest daughter woke up around 8.20 am and found the note, which stated that her mother went to the market and that they should use the $100 left next to the note to buy bread.

As hours passed and she did not return, they contacted relatives, who then made checks with her friends and other relatives. On Monday night, relatives filed a missing person’s report with the Malabar police.

Caprieta said they spoke to Charles’ boyfriend, who said he had not seen her since last Wednesday, when they had an argument over trust issues.

“We have been calling her phones and both are switched off. We tried contacting friends, but we don’t know too many of them or even their names. We made a report around 8.30 on Monday night. I am a little bit confused by this.

“I lived with her for two years and she did that before, but she would not leave the children unattended for so long… I am a single parent as well, so I know how it is, so I find it really strange that she has gone for over two days now,” Caprieta said.

Charles recently had a job, but because business was slow, she was not working for the past few weeks. Anyone with information of her whereabouts can contact: 372-4720/309-8945/391-2768 or the Malabar Police Station at 643–2358 or 646-2514.