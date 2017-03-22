T&T woman missing after trip to market

(Trinidad Guardian) A note stating “Gone to the market” was left on the dining room table as Malabar mother Kizziah Charles left her three children asleep on Sunday morning.

Now, her children, ages 14, 13 and 10 are worried as she has not been seen since then and calls to her two mobile phones have gone to voicemail.

Charles’ sister, Kaleelah Caprieta told the T&T Guardian yesterday Charles’ youngest daughter woke up around 8.20 am and found the note, which stated that her mother went to the market and that they should use the $100 left next to the note to buy bread.

As hours passed and she did not return, they contacted relatives, who then made checks with her friends and other relatives. On Monday night, relatives filed a missing person’s report with the Malabar police.

Caprieta said they spoke to Charles’ boyfriend, who said he had not seen her since last Wednesday, when they had an argument over trust issues.

“We have been calling her phones and both are switched off. We tried contacting friends, but we don’t know too many of them or even their names. We made a report around 8.30 on Monday night. I am a little bit confused by this.

“I lived with her for two years and she did that before, but she would not leave the children unattended for so long… I am a single parent as well, so I know how it is, so I find it really strange that she has gone for over two days now,” Caprieta said.

Charles recently had a job, but because business was slow, she was not working for the past few weeks. Anyone with information of her whereabouts can contact: 372-4720/309-8945/391-2768 or the Malabar Police Station at 643–2358 or 646-2514.

Kizziah Charles

 

More in Regional News

default placeholder

Barbados, Jamaica in Brazilian meat bans

default placeholder

Former T&T AG drops lawsuits against PM Rowley

Ex-boyfriend, his ex-wife charged with murdering T&T policewoman

default placeholder

Brazil president seeks to calm fears over meat sales, exports

default placeholder

Abnormal El Nino in Peru unleashes deadly downpours; more flooding seen

default placeholder

Venezuela prison mass grave yields 15 corpses, three headless

default placeholder

T&T makes US$251m drawdown from stabilisation fund

default placeholder

Immigration judges headed to 12 U.S. cities to speed deportations

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack

  2. ‘It wasn’t me’

  3. Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot

  4. Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants

  5. DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case

  6. Entry refused to tuna shipment

  7. Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws

  8. Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams

  9. Parking contract suspension will leave city on the hook


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Models wearing wedding gowns

Abolition of Indian Indentureship

Sophia couple held over pistol, ganja

130th anniversary of Adventism

Centenary of the end of Indian Indentureship

Harmony

Georgetown Beauty and Body Promenade

Bartica miner held with pistol