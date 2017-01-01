2017 will see quickening of efforts to ‘green’ Guyana

– President says in New Year message

Efforts to `green’ Guyana will accelerate in the new year  focusing on economic diversification, empowerment at the community level and renewable energy, President David Granger said, even as he stressed government’s commitment to ensuring a better life for all Guyanese.

“We look forward to a happy year as we continue to move purposefully along the path towards the establishment of a ‘green state’. This new year will witness the acceleration of the transition towards improvements in our citizens’ quality of life,” Granger said in his New Year’s message…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel

South Amelia's Ward

'Missing' fisherman buried with unclaimed dead to be exhumed

default placeholder

Food and Drug Department prepares to better serve consuming public

default placeholder

No liquidation of NICIL

Graham tops police promotion list

The Year in Review

Limited resources affecting Vector Control Unit

