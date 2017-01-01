2017 will see quickening of efforts to ‘green’ Guyana
– President says in New Year message
Efforts to `green’ Guyana will accelerate in the new year focusing on economic diversification, empowerment at the community level and renewable energy, President David Granger said, even as he stressed government’s commitment to ensuring a better life for all Guyanese.
"We look forward to a happy year as we continue to move purposefully along the path towards the establishment of a 'green state'. This new year will witness the acceleration of the transition towards improvements in our citizens' quality of life," Granger said in his New Year's message
