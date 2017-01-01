Food and Drug Department prepares to better serve consuming public
The Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) has had an interesting 2016 and this year all efforts will be placed on obtaining international accreditation, building staff capacity and re-operationalizing the laboratory to ensure that the public is better served, Director Marlan Cole says.
Cole, during a recent interview with Sunday Stabroek, outlined his vision for the department, which saw some successes in 2016, and said things will get better once it is able to occupy its own building. He said more attention will be placed on the fatty acid testing of milk products and how high risk drugs are transported to Guyana.
