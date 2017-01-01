GuyOil raising fuel prices

The Guyana Oil Company Ltd (Guyoil) today announced an increase in prices for its products at the pumps with effect from Monday 2 January 2017. The new prices are as follows:

Georgetown:

MoGas $190

Gas oil $165

Kerosene $115

Berbice:

MoGas $191

Gas oil $166

Kerosene $116

Essequibo:

MoGas $192

Gas oil $167

Kerosene $117

While Kerosene and Gasoil prices have been increased by $5.00 per litre,respectively, Gasoline prices have been upped by $12.00 per litre.
“These increases are directly related to increase in acquisition cost from source and are consistent with trends in the upward movement of world market price for petroleum products. It is instructive to note that Guyoil had reduced the price for gasoline in October 2016, which was consistent with our policy of passing on favourable prices to the Guyanese populace whenever possible”, Guyoil said in a statement.

