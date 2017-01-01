Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
– former AG claims bias
Nine lawyers including the present Attorney General (AG) and a sitting judge were yesterday elevated to Senior Counsel (SC) status by President David Granger, 20 years after the last batch, with the former AG claiming bias and a lack of transparency in the appointments.
There are three women among the new SC, the first to be thus elevated in Guyana, making the appointments historic.
