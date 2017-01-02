$1b to be spent on problem-plagued High St building

In order to make the former Guyana Broadcasting Corporation building on High Street safe to occupy, the Ministry of Social Protection will expend over $1 billion on repairs.

According to ministry spokesperson Terrence Esseboom, the ministry plans to relocate all of its offices to that building in 2018 and as such has earmarked $1 billion in the 2017 budget for repairs. While he was not…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.