Guyana voted against funding for UN gay rights envoy
-Greenidge says not reflection of how country would vote in future
Guyana recently voted at the United Nations against funding for the independent investigator appointed to help protect gay and transgender people and questioned about this on Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge said it is not a reflection of how the country would vote in the future.
In response to a question at his end-of-year press conference about Guyana being
