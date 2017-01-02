Two men shot dead at Friendship
-attackers carried rifles
The police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding a double murder which occurred about 19:00 h. on the 1st January,2017, at Humphrey’s Street, Friendship, E.B.D, committed on Azrudeen Hussain, 24 yrs, a cattle farmer of Little Baiboo, Mahaica, E.C.D and his friend, Desmond Singh called David, 34 yrs, a poultry vendor of lot A-1 Orange Walk, Bourda.
Hussain, police say, was shot once to the neck and Singh 15 times about his body, by two men who concealed their faces with kerchief and armed with rifles.
The victims were conversing with each other when the men approached, opened fire and fatally wounded them.
Two male suspects have been taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village
-
Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident
-
Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son
-
Red House eviction on hold after court order
-
Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation
-
Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital
-
Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers
-
Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel
Comments
About these comments