Two men shot dead at Friendship

The police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding a double murder which occurred about 19:00 h. on the 1st January,2017, at Humphrey’s Street, Friendship, E.B.D, committed on Azrudeen Hussain, 24 yrs, a cattle farmer of Little Baiboo, Mahaica, E.C.D and his friend, Desmond Singh called David, 34 yrs, a poultry vendor of lot A-1 Orange Walk, Bourda.

Hussain, police say, was shot once to the neck and Singh 15 times about his body, by two men who concealed their faces with kerchief and armed with rifles.

The victims were conversing with each other when the men approached, opened fire and fatally wounded them.

Two male suspects have been taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation.