Youth court under consideration
Applications are being invited for a consultant to undertake an assessment for the development of a youth court.
According to an advertisement in the last Sunday Stabroek, the initiative is a partnership of the Office of the Chancellor of the Judiciary and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
The complete terms of reference can be found at www.unicef.org/guyana/about 12401.html .
Applications have to be submitted by email by January 16, 2017 to vacancyguyanasuriname@unicef.org.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village
-
Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident
-
Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son
-
Red House eviction on hold after court order
-
Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation
-
Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital
-
Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers
-
Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel
Comments
About these comments