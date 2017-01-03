City in moves to hike littering fines

Persons caught littering in the Georgetown could soon pay a heavier fine as the city moves to increase the current fee through its new bylaws that would be tabled at the next statutory meeting.

In a statement released yesterday afternoon, Public Relations Officer Debra Lewis said the Town Clerk Royston King “will approach council at its first statutory meeting with a proposal to upgrade council’s littering by-laws… under section 304 of the Municipal and District Councils Act 28:01.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.