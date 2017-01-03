Coastal flooding under control

Floodwaters in Region Five have receded completely, and have begun to drain off the land in Region Two.

Region Five Chairman Vickchand Ramphal told Stabroek News that water that was lodged in villages on the West Coast Berbice and in the Mahaicony Creek after days of intensive rainfall had receded with the aid of irrigation pumps and good weather.

He said that in the Mahaicony Creek farmers were able to pump out water from the fields as all of the pumps with the region are operational.

Meanwhile, Region Two Regional Democratic Councillor Hardat Narine said via telephone yesterday that the floodwaters in the fields started to recede about two days ago. He stated that the pumps are now working and good weather also contributed to the relief.

Both Ramphal and Narine said that no farmer had suffered any major losses as a result of the flooding.

Persistent overnight rainfall coupled with a spring tide on December 23, 2016 had seen flooding in the city and several communities along the coast. In several areas this was compounded by sluices and pumps that were not in working order and drainage canals that were heavily silted or had garbage in them.