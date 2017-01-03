Cop under close arrest after Corentyne labourer killed in crash

A family was given the heartbreaking news of the loss of their husband and father on New Year’s Eve, after a Berbice lawman who was allegedly driving at a fast rate slammed into the Corentyne labuorer, pitching him some 35 feet away.

Naveneranauth Ragnandan, 37, also known as 'RZ' of Bush Lot Village, Corentyne was said to have died immediately after being struck. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Port Mourant Hospital.