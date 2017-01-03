Footballer stabbed over firecracker throwing row

A footballer was stabbed once to his back minutes into Sunday morning after he was involved in an argument with his attacker who reportedly accused him of throwing a firecracker on him during the New Year’s celebration.

Injured is Delon Lanferman of Alpha United Football Club. Lanferman is currently admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital where his condition is listed as stable.

Coach of Alpha United Wayne Dover confirmed the incident which occurred minutes after the break of the New Year in South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown.

According to reports reaching Stabroek News, Lanferman was accused of throwing a firecracker at his attacker. He was approached and denied such during which the attacker whipped out a knife and stabbed him once to his back.

The suspect managed to escape and is yet to be apprehended.

Investigations are ongoing.