Guyanese man held in NY with cocaine-laced rum spent two years in jail
Wilton Sinclair, who was held on November 17, 2014 at the JFK Airport in New York with four bottles of cocaine-laced rum was sentenced to time served on November 21, 2016.
It meant that Sinclair spent just over two years in jail after pleading guilty to the importation of 8.2 kilogrammes of cocaine.
