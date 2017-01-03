Owner of attacking pit bulls granted $50,000 bail

The owner of the three pit bulls that allegedly attacked and killed a man and injured another about four months ago at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was on Friday charged in relation to the incident and was released on $50,000 bail.

Marcelline Basdeo-Small appeared in the Wales Magistrate’s Court where she was charged with two counts of allowing ferocious dogs to be at large.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.