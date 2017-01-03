Owner of attacking pit bulls granted $50,000 bail
– man killed, two others injured
The owner of the three pit bulls that allegedly attacked and killed a man and injured another about four months ago at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was on Friday charged in relation to the incident and was released on $50,000 bail.
Marcelline Basdeo-Small appeared in the Wales Magistrate’s Court where she was charged with two counts of allowing ferocious dogs to be at large.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village
-
Red House eviction on hold after court order
-
Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation
-
Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital
-
Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers
-
Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel
-
Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
-
Amaila Falls Hydropower Project now highly unlikely
Comments
About these comments