Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY

A 31-year-old Guyanese man became New York’s first homicide victim for 2017 when he was shot dead during an attempted robbery, which left his younger brother nursing a gunshot wound to the back.

The deceased was identified as Ricky Kalisaran who had travelled from Guyana to attend his grandmother's funeral scheduled for later this week. His brother, 24-year-old Sunny Kalisaran, is currently hospitalized. No arrests have yet been made.