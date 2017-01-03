Two men shot dead at Friendship

– two arrested

A final-year University of Guyana (UG) student and another man are now dead after they were shot shortly after leaving an illegal cockfighting competition at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Sunday evening and the police have since held two persons for questioning.

Dead are Desmond Singh called “David” and “Fix Up”, 34, a poultry vendor of Lot A-1 Orange Walk, Bourda and Azrudeen Hussain, 24, a cattle farmer and final-year pharmacy student at UG, who resided at Baiboo, Mahaicony Creek.

Singh, who shot about 15 times about his body died on spot, while Hussain who was shot once to his neck succumbed shortly after he was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.