Atlantic Ville residents say no water for days
Residents of Atlantic Ville on the East Coast of Demerara have been out of water for nearly a week now, with persons depending on their neighbours’ kindness and rainwater tanks to cater to their needs.
This is according to one resident of the area, who said she did not discover the problem until yesterday when water from her own tank ran out. It was during a discussion with a neighbour that she was informed there had been no water supply for about five to six days prior.
It was related that GWI had been conducting work in the area prior to the situation occurring, but it is not certain what exactly led to the cut in the water supply.
