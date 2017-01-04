BK gets $235m contract for EPA building

Cabinet has granted its no-objection to several major contracts for infrastructural works, according to a release yesterday from the Ministry of the Presidency.

The largest of these contracts was granted to BK International for the construction of a new multi-floor office building for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The contract sum is $235,414,217.

Two contracts have been awarded for the construction of roads in regions 4 and 6. $45,230,609.00 was granted to B J Civil Works for the construction of roads in New Amsterdam while a $2,003,915 contract for the rehabilitation of Vigilance South Main Access Road and Graham Street, Plaisance, has been awarded to Handel Garnett Construction Firm.

Other contracts include the construction of a community centre ground and pavilion at Barakara, Canje River, Region Six by Builder’s Hardware and General Supplies for $37,928,737.00 and the construction of a perimeter fence at the derelict vehicles site at Kuru Kururu, Linden/Soesdyke Highway to Khemraj Nauth Contracting Incorporated Services for $52,073,370.00.