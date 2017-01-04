Cabinet approval of nominees for food and drug committees being sought

In order to avoid controversies, Cabinet’s approval is being sought before the establishment of the Food Advisory Committee and the Drug Advisory Committee, Minister of Health Dr. George Norton says.

"We are playing it safe by getting the approval of Cabinet, so we have to take them (the nominees for the committees) to Cabinet," Norton told Stabroek News last week, while adding that like his ministry others are having difficulties with boards of directors and advisory boards.