D’Edward $300m sluice to improve West Berbice drainage – ministry
-Buxton pump station to be replaced
The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) has announced that a $300M sluice would be built at D’Edward, West Coast Berbice to enhance drainage of residential and agricultural areas between the Abary and Berbice rivers.
At its end-of-year press conference last Friday, Minister Noel Holder said that the new sluice would replace the 50-year-old existing structure.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
