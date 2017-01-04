Drop in maternal deaths recorded in 2016
post-partum haemorrhaging main cause of fatalities
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) last year recorded five fewer maternal deaths than in the previous year.
At the ministry’s end-of-year press conference last week, Junior Minister Karen Cummings told reporters that in 2015, there were 17 recorded maternal deaths, while in 2016 that number has been reduced to 12.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
