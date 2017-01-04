GTT cuts cost of Gold and Silver Internet plans

Effective January 1, 2017 GTT says it is offering significant reductions in the cost of the company’s residential Internet service rates for Gold and Silver customers.

A release from GTT yesterday said that the rate for Gold has been reduced by 36 percent to $9,599, while the Silver is down 16 percent to $8,399.

GTT said this is part of its commitment of continuing to offer its Internet service customers more value on its plans.

It noted that the higher tiers enable users to stream, surf and download faster at speeds up to 10 megabits per second. The Bronze service is up now to $5,999. The company said that these prices will remain unchanged when the new Value Added Tax regime comes into effect.

“We are committed to bringing more affordable internet to our customers and excited to continue to bridge Guyana’s digital divide. This is just the first in a number of exciting changes that GTT will be offering its customers in 2017, with significant speed and service quality upgrades on the horizon,” the company said.