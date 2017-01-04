GTT cuts cost of Gold and Silver Internet plans
Effective January 1, 2017 GTT says it is offering significant reductions in the cost of the company’s residential Internet service rates for Gold and Silver customers.
A release from GTT yesterday said that the rate for Gold has been reduced by 36 percent to $9,599, while the Silver is down 16 percent to $8,399.
GTT said this is part of its commitment of continuing to offer its Internet service customers more value on its plans.
It noted that the higher tiers enable users to stream, surf and download faster at speeds up to 10 megabits per second. The Bronze service is up now to $5,999. The company said that these prices will remain unchanged when the new Value Added Tax regime comes into effect.
“We are committed to bringing more affordable internet to our customers and excited to continue to bridge Guyana’s digital divide. This is just the first in a number of exciting changes that GTT will be offering its customers in 2017, with significant speed and service quality upgrades on the horizon,” the company said.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Red House eviction on hold after court order
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation
-
Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital
-
Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel
-
Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
Comments
About these comments