Health Ministry says moving to curb drugs shortage, wastage

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has committed to making the shortage of drugs and medical supplies a thing of the past in 2017.

“It is our hope that the recurring issue of the unavailability of drugs and medical supplies will become a thing of the past come 2017, as we aim to make the procurement process data-driven. This will ensure the reliable supply of these vital commodities and the avoidance of wastage,” Public Health Minister Dr George Norton told reporters at the ministry’s end-of-year press conference on Friday, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.