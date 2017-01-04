Inquest ordered into death of ex-cop
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that an inquest be held into the fatal shooting of ex-policeman, Ryan Vaux, who died during May last year after he was shot by the police.
The police in a press release yesterday afternoon said that an investigation in relation to the matter was conducted by the Office of Professional Responsib-ility.
