Man remanded over murder of Cornelia Ida woman

A 37-year-old man today appeared before court charged with the murder of a 65-year-old Cornelia Ida woman, just after he had raped her in her home.

The courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, heard that on October 2, 2016, at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, Jaipaul Jitlall, also known as 'Lotta', of Anna Catherina, Sea View, West Coast Demerara, murdered Bibi Keniez, in the course or furtherance of a rape. Jitlall, who stood in the prisoner's dock