Miner set girlfriend on fire after move to end relationship

-court hears

A miner was yesterday remanded to prison after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire after she tried to end their relationship.

The charge against Roy English stated that on December 31, 2016, at Three Miles Junction, in Region Eight, he unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on Yvonne Richmond.

English was not required to plead to the crime when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

According to the prosecutor, on the day of the attack the 42-year-old man threw gasoline on Richmond and set her alight after she wanted to end the relationship.

Richmond, who has since been discharged from the hospital, suffered second degree burns to her right thigh and foot.

The prosecutor objected to bail based on the gravity of the offence.

The magistrate subsequently remanded the defendant and adjourned the matter to January 17, when it will be called at the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court.

