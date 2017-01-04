Norton demoted in Cabinet reshuffle

In what he described as an “adjustment,” President David Granger yesterday announced three changes to his Cabinet, including the demotion of the embattled Minister of Public Health Dr. George Norton to the Ministry of Social Cohesion.

Granger, who only last month declared that he was satisfied with the performance of his ministers, also announced that Minister of Social Protection Volda Lawrence would replace Norton in the Public Health Ministry, while Minister of Social Cohesion Amna Ally would head the Ministry of Social Protection.