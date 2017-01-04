Norton demoted in Cabinet reshuffle
-Lawrence to head health ministry, Ally moved to social protection
In what he described as an “adjustment,” President David Granger yesterday announced three changes to his Cabinet, including the demotion of the embattled Minister of Public Health Dr. George Norton to the Ministry of Social Cohesion.
Granger, who only last month declared that he was satisfied with the performance of his ministers, also announced that Minister of Social Protection Volda Lawrence would replace Norton in the Public Health Ministry, while Minister of Social Cohesion Amna Ally would head the Ministry of Social Protection.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Red House eviction on hold after court order
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation
-
Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital
-
Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel
-
Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
Comments
About these comments