Prison officer recounts night of Bartica Massacre
Prison Officer Godfrey Leitch yesterday recalled walking along First Avenue, Bartica, on the night of February 17, 2008, when he heard, what sounded like rapid gunfire erupting in the area.
Leitch was at the time testifying at the trial of Dennis Williams, called 'Anaconda,' Mark Royden Williams,
