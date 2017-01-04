Prison warder remanded over murder of wife
Prison Warder Sheldon Prince, who allegedly stabbed his wife to death on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, was yesterday remanded to prison, when he appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.
Prince, 30, of Lot 40 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, appeared before Magistrate Marisa Mittelholzer, where he was charged with murdering his wife, Lonette Nicholson- Prince, 22, at the National Psychiatric Hospital, Fort Canje, Berbice.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
