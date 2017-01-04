Several hurt after three-vehicle smash-up at Bel Air
At least three persons are being treated for various injuries at city hospitals after a route 44 minibus collided with a car last night in the vicinity of Bel Air
Minibus BVV 7157 was heading east along the railway embankment…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Red House eviction on hold after court order
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation
-
Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital
-
Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel
-
Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
Comments
About these comments