Stabbed footballer due to undergo surgery

National footballer Delon Lanferman, who was stabbed minutes after the break of the New Year following an argument over the throwing of a firecracker, is expected to undergo surgery soon.

Delon Lanferman

Lanferman, of Alpha United Football Club, is admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where his condition is listed as stable. Since the attack, Lanferman, who was stabbed in the back, has been showing signs of improvements but has been experiencing a lot of pain.

Stabroek News was told that Lanferman was accused of throwing a firecracker at his attacker at South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown, minutes into Sunday morning. He denied the accusation but his attacker whipped out a knife and stabbed him once to his back. The assailant managed to escape and is yet to be apprehended.

 

 

 

 

