Suspects still in custody over Friendship murders

The two men who were detained on Monday morning for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting of University of Guyana (UG) student Azrudeen Hussain and poultry vendor Desmond Singh remain in custody as the probe continues, a senior police official said yesterday.

Investigators were up to yesterday afternoon still working towards determining the motive behind the attack. It is suspected that the attack was a `hit' since no valuables were taken from the dead men.