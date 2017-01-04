Teen to face trial over fatal Bourda Market stabbing

Marlon Garrett, the teenager who was charged with the murder of a vagrant who was  stabbed at Bourda Market last September, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.

Marlon Garrett

Garrett, 17, of Albouystown, was committed to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge.

The charge against Garrett stated that on September 11, 2016, at Robb and Bourda streets, he murdered the unidentified man. Police had identified the victim as Omesh Chateram.

The court heard that there was sufficient evidence led by the prosecution to form a prima facie case against the defendant.

It was stated that Garrett will remain on remand until the commencement of his trial at the High Court.

More in Local News

Norton demoted in Cabinet reshuffle

More rain floods city but residents get quick relief

Prison warder remanded over murder of wife

default placeholder

BK gets $235m contract for EPA building

Inquest ordered into death of ex-cop

default placeholder

UG secures $15.3m consultancy

Several hurt after three-vehicle smash-up at Bel Air

D’Edward $300m sluice to improve West Berbice drainage – ministry

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY

  2. Norton moved from Health Ministry

  3. Red House eviction on hold after court order

  4. Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight

  5. Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation

  6. Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital

  7. Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel

  8. Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

New colour for Ministry of the Presidency

Posting in the flood:

GALLERY: Bourda Market after the rain

GALLERY: Rainy Tuesday

GALLERY: New Years Eve 2016

GALLERY: Gravity 2017

President at church service

Rollerblading