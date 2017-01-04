Teen to face trial over fatal Bourda Market stabbing

Marlon Garrett, the teenager who was charged with the murder of a vagrant who was stabbed at Bourda Market last September, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.

Garrett, 17, of Albouystown, was committed to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge.

The charge against Garrett stated that on September 11, 2016, at Robb and Bourda streets, he murdered the unidentified man. Police had identified the victim as Omesh Chateram.

The court heard that there was sufficient evidence led by the prosecution to form a prima facie case against the defendant.

It was stated that Garrett will remain on remand until the commencement of his trial at the High Court.