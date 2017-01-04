UG secures $15.3m consultancy

The University of Guyana has been granted a $15, 322,300 contract to provide data collection services to the Ministry of Public Security.

This was one of three security contracts granted no objection by the Cabinet on Friday December 30, 2016.

UG has been contracted to provide consultancy services to conduct a prison survey for the ministry. Also granted a contract for the provision of these services is Universidad Nacional de Tres de Febrero of Argentina whose contract sum is US$84,870.

Meanwhile Gharbaran Construction Limited has been awarded a $110,843,800 contract to upgrade the electrical system, supply and install a generator and CCTV cameras at the Camp Street Prison.