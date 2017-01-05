Cabinet grants no-objection to nearly $100m in contracts
Cabinet on Friday, December 30, 2016 offered its no-objection to almost $100 million in contracts for the supply of equipment to two ministries.
Contracts were awarded to Blacktop Construction Limited and Nev Pro Realization Limited for the procurement of equipment for the special projects unit of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
