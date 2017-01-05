Cheddi Jagan Research Centre says confident of Red House legal case
The Cheddi Jagan Research Centre Inc (CJRCI) has expressed gratitude to the public for the support it has received over the planned revocation by the government of its Red House lease and said it is optimistic that it has a strong legal case.
In a statement issued yesterday via the PPP, the CJRCI said that the revocation action by President David Granger is “nothing short of an assault on the legacy of the late Dr. (Cheddi) Jagan who has dedicated his entire life to the cause for a free, independent and prosperous Guyana. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
