Feasibility study on new Demerara crossing to begin this month

The feasibility study for the new Demerara Harbour Bridge is expected to start before the month ends.

It was announced yesterday at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s 2016 performance review that the contract that is worth US$76,000 and is being executed by Dutch firm LievenseCSO Engineering Contracting BV is expected to be finished six months after the start date.

Minister within the Ministry of Infrastructure Annette Ferguson told Stabroek News that three connections are being examined for the construction of the new bridge.

They are: between Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and Versailles, West Bank Demerara (WBD); between Peter's Hall, EBD and Schoonord, on the WBD; and between New Hope, EBD and at Laurentia Catherina, WBD.

