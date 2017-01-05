Illegal electricity connection source of fatal Vigilance fire – source
The investigation into last Friday’s fire at Vigilance, East Coast Demerara which claimed the life of three-year-old Bianka Sancho has been completed and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has determined that the blaze was caused by an illegal power connection.
A source close to the investigation on Tuesday confirmed with Stabroek News that the probe has been completed and it has revealed that the fire was electrical in origin. "The improvised wire that carried electricity to the house was overloaded which resulted in a breakdown and the fire started", the source said.
