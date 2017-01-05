Judges to be appointed ‘in due course’ – President
President David Granger yesterday confirmed that he was in possession of a list of judicial nominees to fill four positions and said that an announcement will be made when the time is right.
"I am considering the list which I have before me and in due course the announcement will be made," Granger said in a brief comment on the issue moments after he handed out Instruments of Appointment to eight of the nine long serving attorneys who were elevated to the status of Senior Counsel.
