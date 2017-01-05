Judges to be appointed ‘in due course’ – President

President David Granger yesterday confirmed that he was in possession of a list of judicial nominees to fill four positions and said that an announcement will be made when the time is right.

“I am considering the list which I have before me and in due course the announcement will be made,” Granger said in a brief comment on the issue moments after he handed out Instruments of Appointment to eight of the nine long serving attorneys who were elevated to the status of Senior Counsel.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.