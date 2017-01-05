Man fined, other remanded over ganja possession
Two men, on separate charges of cannabis possession, met very different fates on Tuesday when they were brought before the Chief Magistrate.
Sherman Isaacs, 48, and Henry Conway, 53, were brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read a total of three charges against them.
It is alleged that Isaacs, a handyman, on December 31, 2016, at Kwakwani Airstrip, Upper Berbice, had five grammes of cannabis in his possession. Isaacs, of Kwakwani Airstrip, pleaded guilty with explanation to the crime.
