Mandate of gay rights envoy lacked specificity
-Ministry defends Guyana vote at UN
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday defended Guyana’s vote against a UN resolution on funding for a gay rights envoy arguing that the mandate of the office lacked specificity among other reasons.
The statement from the ministry follows a report in Tuesday's edition of Stabroek News on the vote which was raised at an end-of-year press conference held on Thursday by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge. The report on Tuesday had pointed out that Greenidge provided no details for the vote.
