New Chinese ambassador accredited
-Granger seeking green energy aid
China’s new ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jianchun was yesterday accredited during a ceremony at State House.
According to a press release from the Ministry of the Presidency, President David Granger, speaking at the Accreditation Ceremony said that the country will be looking to China for co-operation and assistance in achieving a ‘green’ state as that country shares similar sustainable development goals.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Red House eviction on hold after court order
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation
-
Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel
-
Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
-
Norton demoted in Cabinet reshuffle
Comments
About these comments