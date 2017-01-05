Norconsult report really about how to spend US$80m in Norway funds – Patterson

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson says that the Government of Guyana will make a pronouncement this month on the recommendations of the Norconsult report which has come down heavily in favour of continuing with the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP).

Speaking at the Ministry of Public Infras-tructure’s (MPI) 2016 performance review yesterday, Patterson said that with respect to the way forward, “…Very shortly, this month, we do intend to say to them (the Kingdom of Norway) this is how we should utilise the funds.” Patterson said that the idea should always be to be progressive and continue moving in parallel with the other studies and interventions.

"The question of the Amaila Falls and the Norconsult report has entertained the media for the last week. Of course everyone is allowed to make their own opinions but I want to state a few things which I do not think has been clearly stated in the media," Patterson said.