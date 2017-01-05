Policeman recounts surviving Bartica massacre
Police Corporal, Osmund Paul, who survived the 2008 deadly attack at Bartica, in which 12 persons were killed, including three of his colleagues, yesterday recounted the incident to Justice Roxane George SC and a jury.
Paul was at the time testifying at the trial of Dennis Williams, called ‘Anaconda,’ Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Smallie’ and Roger Simon, called ‘Goat Man,’ who have been indicted for the massacre of the 12. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Red House eviction on hold after court order
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation
-
Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel
-
Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
-
Norton demoted in Cabinet reshuffle
Comments
About these comments