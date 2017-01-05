Policeman recounts surviving Bartica massacre

Police Corporal, Osmund Paul, who survived the 2008 deadly attack at Bartica, in which 12 persons were killed, including three of his colleagues, yesterday recounted the incident to Justice Roxane George SC and a jury.

Paul was at the time testifying at the trial of Dennis Williams, called ‘Anaconda,’ Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Smallie’ and Roger Simon, called ‘Goat Man,’ who have been indicted for the massacre of the 12.  …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Norconsult report really about how to spend US$80m in Norway funds – Patterson

default placeholder

Woman held over cocaine at Ogle airport

New Chinese ambassador accredited

Illegal electricity connection source of fatal Vigilance fire – source

Mandate of gay rights envoy lacked specificity

default placeholder

Cabinet reshuffle cosmetic – PPP

default placeholder

City to present budget end of January

default placeholder

Suspect in chopping of woman, mother flees police in Canje Creek

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY

  2. Norton moved from Health Ministry

  3. Red House eviction on hold after court order

  4. Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight

  5. Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation

  6. Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel

  7. Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel

  8. Norton demoted in Cabinet reshuffle


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: New China envoy presents letters of credence

New colour for Ministry of the Presidency

Posting in the flood:

GALLERY: Bourda Market after the rain

GALLERY: Rainy Tuesday

GALLERY: New Years Eve 2016

GALLERY: Gravity 2017

President at church service